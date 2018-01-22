Eagles-Patriots Super Bowl tickets on sale for HOW much?!?!

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Philadelphia Eagles fans travel well — to the point where they have taken over stadiums. If they’re looking to take over U.S, Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Sunday, Feb. 4, it’s going to cost you anywhere from about $5,000 just for a ticket and pre-game party to $6,675 plus for the works, including hotel for 3 nights, pre game party and souvenirs.

PrimeSport, a division of On Location Experiences, and the Eagles are partnering to directly provide their fans with verified ticket packages and the ability to purchase travel and hotel accommodations for Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The Eagles have enjoyed the home field advantage throughout the playoffs on their run to the Super Bowl. If their fans want to give them a sense of that in Minneapolis, they better have deep pockets.

Then again, how often do you get the chance to see the Eagles in a Super Bowl? The last time was 2005.

