Eagles topple Patriots, fans topple cars, steal Macy’s mannequins

PHILADELPHIA — Fans took to the streets on Sunday night to celebrate the Eagles winning their first Super Bowl.

After the Eagles topped the New England Patriots 41-33 , some South Jersey fans who tried to join the celebration wound up stuck on a PATCO train that became disabled at the Ferry Street station in Camden, according to messages on the rail line's Twitter account . PATCO said efforts to bring in another train were hampered by fans who jumped onto the tracks.

The crush of traffic after the game forced NJ Transit to cancel bus service in and out of Philadelphia on Sunday night.

Service for both NJ Transit and PATCO was back to normal on Monday morning.

Philly.com reported that some fans celebrated too enthusiastically and ransacked Macy’s, and marched through Center City with mannequins. Celebrants also flipped over a car in front of the Hyatt Hotel, trashed a gas station, and climbed poles lubricated with hydraulic fluid , according to the report.

One man used the celebration to propose in the middle of the street, according to video posted by @MaxOnTwitter .

New Jersey governor and Patriots fan Phil Murphy tweeted his congratulations to the Eagles and their fans.

"Congratulations to all of their diehard fans on an incredible game and an amazing season," Murphy wrote.

Mayor Jim Kenney said in a statement that the city of Philadelphia will announce plans for the championship parade on Monday. He urged residents to "go forth and celebrate, but do so in a way that will make Philadelphia shine."

Share your Eagles pride! Send photos and video of your celebration to reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ .

More from New Jersey 101.5: