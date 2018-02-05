Eagles fan … celebrates by eating horse poop?!?! WTF?

This may be the most disgusting celebration of the Eagles 41-33 Super Bowl win that you will ever see. A fan wearing a Randall Cunningham throwback jersey ate horse poop off the street as fans were egging him on.

At least he didn't punch the hose in the mouth like what happened during the playoffs. Fortunately, no horses were harmed during the making of this video. Who can say about the Randall fan?

It was far from the most destructive bit of revelry all night . Fans toppled cars, set fires, stole Macy's mannequins and reportedly jumped off the Ritz Carlton awning, eventually bringing it crashing down.

But if it wasn't the grossest, we don't know what was.

