Eagle Daryl Worley found with gun during arrest, reports say

PHILADELPHIA — A member of the Philadelphia Eagles was arrested and tasered by police on Sunday morning, according to media reports.

Cornerback Daryl Worley was passed out inside his car at Broad Street and Pattison Avenue near the team's facility in South Philadelphia blocking the intersection, according to tweets by the NFL Network's Iam Rapoport, who cited unnamed sources.

Rapoport reported that Worley became "combative" with Philadelphia Police officers who tasered him. A gun was also found at the scene, according to Rapoport.

The Eagles in a statement to Rapoport said they are "in the process of gathering more information about Daryl Worley's arrest this morning.”

Worley came to play in his hometown in an off-season trade with the Carolina Panthers. On his Twitter last week he asked for financial support for his mother, Linda Fields, and her candidacy for the Pennsylvania State Senate.

