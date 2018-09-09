E Street Band member Nils Lofgren talks music with Big Joe Henry

On the big show Sunday Big Joe had the pleasure of talking to Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and E Street Band member Nils Lofgren. Nils called in to promote his upcoming show at the Stone Pony Sept. 18 and talked about his experiences playing with Bruce Springsteen, Neil Young, and Ringo Starr.

He also talked about putting together his ten CD box set "Face the Music," what he's been up to lately and his love for jamming with other artists leading him to create "Nils Blind Date Jam" on his website. What a legend!

Have a listen to the interview and then head on over to his website to check out his Blind Date Jams . Looking forward to catching his show at the Stone Pony on the 18th. Hope to see you there!