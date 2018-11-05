Duo dumped overdose victim’s body on side of NJ road, cops say

SOUTHAMPTON — Police say two people dumped a woman's body on the side of the road after she had overdosed in their vehicle.

Daniel Waterfield, 53, and Amanda Seth, 35, were charged with disposing of a body on Oct. 31 near the intersection of Purgatory Road and Route 70, according to the State Police. A fingerprint identified the woman, who did not have any ID on her, as 36-year-old Kerri Stetser of Paulsboro, police said.

After the body was found by someone in the area, first-responders called to the scene were unable to resuscitate her, and she was declared dead at the scene, according to police. Investigators determined she had overdosed in Waterfield's vehicle, and Waterfield then contacted Seth, who helped dispose of the woman's body, police said.

Waterfield and Seth were found in Camden the next day and taken into custody, police said. The pair were charged with desecration of human remains and evidence tampering. Waterfield is being held at the Burlington County Jail pending a detention hearing, and Seth was released pending a court date.

More From New Jersey 101.5