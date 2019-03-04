Duo across from NJ grade school had 48 bricks of heroin, cops say

TOMS RIVER — Two people who lived across the street from an elementary school have been arrested on charges of possession of a half-pound of marijuana and 48 bricks of heroin.

The arrest of Louis Stokes, 40 and Tosha Hester, 46, who shared an apartment on Walnut Street in Toms River, was the culmination of a month-long investigation into the distribution of heroin in the township, according to Toms River police. The heroin, which is the equivalent of 2,400 folds, has a street value of $10,000, police said.

Their apartment is located across from the Walnut Street Elementary School. Police did not disclose if the school, with nearly 800 students between kindergarten and 8th grade, was part of the investigation.

Bricks of heroin seized by Toms River police (Toms River Police)

Stokes was charged with possession of heroin, possession of over one half ounce of heroin with the intent to distribute, possession of over 50 grams of marijuana, possession of marijuana over one ounce with the intent to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute CDS on School Property. He is being held at the Ocean County Jail.

Hester was charged with possession of marijuana over 50 grams, possession of over one ounce of marijuana with the intent to distribute, and possession with the intent to distribute CDS on school property and released pending a court date.

