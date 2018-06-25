The world is a curious place. I remember the two weeks I spent in Cancun, Mexico and noticing how virtually every business that wanted to attract English speaking tourists insisted their Mexican employees not speak their native language in the presence of customers. Not even to each other. Why? It was a business decision. The same when I honeymooned in Fiji. But when we visited a Fijian village not looking for tourist dollars no one there was expected to speak English. In fact our guide taught us a little of their language so we could speak to them.

All as it should be.

Not in America. In Baltimore a manager of a Dunkin' Donuts was dressed down by corporate for posting the following sign.

“If you hear any of our staff SHOUTING in a language other than ENGLISH Please call 443-415-7775 immediately with the name of the employee to receive a coupon for FREE Coffee and a pastry.”

The politically correct outrage was swift and furious. Some condemned the store. Charges of racism flew. It's 2018 so you already know what happened next. Corporate clearly must have privately reprimanded the person responsible and then publicly put out the following statement.

"The franchise owner has informed us that the sign was posted by their general manager based on her own judgement to ensure those standards are being met. While her intent was to address a customer service and satisfaction issue, the franchisee determined her approach was inappropriate and confirmed the sign has been removed."

Notice something about this sign. It didn't even go so far as to insist workers only speak English to each other on the job. It clearly states SHOUTING in a language other than ENGLISH. Yet in this pathetic world we live in where no one really understands the true concept of a melting pot this was of course xenophobic and over the line. A true melting pot means to actually melt. To come to this country and bring in your own flavor, your own spice, but melt with all the rest in that wonderful melting pot. Don't lose your identity entirely, no, but become part of something bigger. Something called America. Too many come here and refuse to do that. Too many come here for the money but stick to their language only, stick to their tight knit communities, their enclaves, and don't fully embrace America.

There's still assimilation in this country. Unfortunately it's now the English speaking expected to do the assimilating.

