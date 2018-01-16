Contact Us
Make My Homepage

Dunkin’ … but no Donuts? The chain is trying something new

By Associated Press January 16, 2018 11:10 AM
Dunkin' Donuts
(Photo by Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images for Dunkin’ Donuts)

Dunkin’ without the Donuts?

A new Dunkin’ Donuts store opening in the Boston suburb of Quincy is giving the idea a try, at least in name. Officials say the “next generation” store being unveiled Tuesday will be be billed simply as “Dunkin.” It’s a trial for the chain, which has locations thorughout New Jersey.

But the chain’s signature doughnuts aren’t going anywhere. The restaurant will still serve the fried treats that have been a mainstay for the company since its founding in Quincy in 1950.

The shortened name is part of a broader rebranding at several of the company’s stores. The Canton, Massachusetts-based company has been referring to itself as Dunkin’ in advertisements for years, and last year, a franchise in Pasadena, California, became the first in the nation to drop “Donuts” from its name.

The Patriot Ledger reports the Quincy franchise also will pilot other new concepts, including multiple, high-tech drive-thru lanes.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More from New Jersey 101.5:

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

Filed Under: Category: New Jersey News

Best of NJ101.5

Recommended For You

Best of the Web

Leave a Comment

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account created within our VIP network of sites on . To keep your personal information safe, we need to verify that it's really you. To activate your account, please confirm your password. When you have confirmed your password, you will be able to log in through Facebook on both sites.

Forgot your password?

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account on this site associated with . To connect your existing account just click on the account activation button below. You will maintain your existing VIP profile. After you do this, you will be able to always log in to http://nj1015.com using your original account information.

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

We're Almost There!

Please fill out the information below to help us provide you a better experience.

Continue and Activate

Log in to New Jersey Insiders

(Forgot your password?)

Not a member? Sign up here

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders

Register Now

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders quickly by connecting your Facebook account. It's just as secure and no password to remember!

Sign up to have exclusive New Jersey Insiders contests, events, coupons, presales, and much more delivered to you for FREE.

New Jersey 101.5 FM