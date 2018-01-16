Dunkin’ … but no Donuts? The chain is trying something new

(Photo by Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images for Dunkin’ Donuts)

Dunkin’ without the Donuts?

A new Dunkin’ Donuts store opening in the Boston suburb of Quincy is giving the idea a try, at least in name. Officials say the “next generation” store being unveiled Tuesday will be be billed simply as “Dunkin.” It’s a trial for the chain, which has locations thorughout New Jersey.

But the chain’s signature doughnuts aren’t going anywhere. The restaurant will still serve the fried treats that have been a mainstay for the company since its founding in Quincy in 1950.

The shortened name is part of a broader rebranding at several of the company’s stores. The Canton, Massachusetts-based company has been referring to itself as Dunkin’ in advertisements for years, and last year, a franchise in Pasadena, California, became the first in the nation to drop “Donuts” from its name.

The Patriot Ledger reports the Quincy franchise also will pilot other new concepts, including multiple, high-tech drive-thru lanes.

