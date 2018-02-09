Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy — NJ family fighting to find a cure

Approximately 20,000 kids are afflicted with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy
every year around the world. It's a debilitating and deadly disease which has no cure.

One little boy, Ryan Schultz whose dad is Sgt. Dave Shultz with the Hamilton Township Police, maintains a strong attitude in the face of this incredible adversity. Ryan's dad and mom are key leaders in the fight to find a cure. Starting an organization called Ryan's Quest, they've been successful raising about $2 million over the past 10 years.

On Saturday I have the honor of serving as the emcee for their 10th annual Ball at the Princeton Hyatt.

Sgt. Dave Schultz balances his duties raising money, being a husband and a father with the hard work of being one of Hamilton, New Jersey's finest. He was the proud recipient of our #BlueFriday honor today.

