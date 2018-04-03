Drunk-driving cop gets 1 year in county jail for killing NJ woman

NEW BRUNSWICK — A Long Branch cop who admitted to driving drunk when he ran over and killed a woman will not go to prison and may end up not serving any time behind bars.

Jake Pasucci will be sentenced to a year in county jail as a condition of probation after reaching a plea deal with Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew Carey.

Pasucci, who was off-duty, ran over Karen Borkowski, 66, of Stanhope, as she crossed Ocean Boulevard about 8:15 p.m. on Sept. 22 with his 2016 Jeep. He was off duty at the time, according to Carey.

Borkowski was jaywalking when she was crossing, police said.

Pascucci, 28, admitted to strict liability vehicular homicide in the third degree and driving while intoxicated. He will be sentenced on June 28.

Pascucci, who also lives Long Branch, will lose his current position but he will still be able to apply for another public job.

The investigation was handled by prosecutors in Middlesex County in order to avoid a conflict of interest.

Borkowski's husband told NJ.com that he and his wife had been in Long Branch at the Ocean Palace hotel for the American Baptist Churches of New Jersey conference. She had gone to a nearby CVS store when she crossed the road.

