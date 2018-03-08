Drunk driver flees because NJ town too ‘redneck,’ cops say

SPARTA — This Sussex County township is a half-hour drive from Morristown. But for one urban dweller, it was too far into "Redneck Country" for him to stick around after a crash, police said.

The crash happened March 4 before 5 p.m. between 48-year-old Michael Gormley's black Chevy Silverado and another vehicle.

Gormley drove away but was spotted a short time later with heavy front end damage, police said.

The officer who pulled Gormley over reported smelling alcohol on his breath, seeing his eyes being bloodshot and hearing slurred speech. Gormley failed field sobriety tests and was arrested.

Gormley was charged with driving while intoxicated, careless driving, leaving the scene of an accident and failure to report an accident.

