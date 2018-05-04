Drivers were being shot at in Monmouth — suspected killer busted

Investigators may be close to connecting a fatal shooting of a woman who was driving Thursday night and two other car-shooting incidents recently in Monmouth County.

Sciascia Calhoun, 24, of Freehold Township, was shot by Kydeer Mustafa, 34, as she turned off the Route 33 bypass onto Halls Mills Road just before midnight, Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said Friday. Calhoun later at CentraState Medical Center in Freehold.

Mustafa was arrested in his vehicle on Oakland Mills Road in Manalapan at 8:10 a.m. with a .40-caliber handgun and a .38 revolver. His first court appearance is expected on Saturday.

There is no connection between this shooting and the fatal shooting of Lloyd Earl Sanders, 54, who had been driving on Route 18 early Sunday morning, according to Linksey. There have no arrests in the Sanders case.

However, investigators are awaiting the results of ballistics tests to determine connections to shootings of vehicles on April 27 in Neptune and April 28 in Holmdel. Linksey said no one was hurt in the Neptune and Holmdel incidents.

Linskey would not confirm reports that Mustafa had recently been released from a mental institute or disclose whether Mustafa knew Calhoun or her boyfriend. She said there was no connection to terrorism.

A delay in receiving information on one of the non-fatal shootings prevented law enforcement from connecting them. Thursday night's incident provided a "substantial break" in connecting all three, she said.

Linskey asked anyone with information about any of the shootings to contact the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office at 800-533-7443, the Monmouth County Crimestoppers Tipline at 800-671-4400 or Freehold Township Police at 732-462-7500.