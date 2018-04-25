ROBBINSVILLE — The driver who was ejected from an SUV after crashing into a guard rail received several tickets Wednesday afternoon.

The crash affected both sides of Route 195 near the New Jersey Turnpike Wednesday afternoon.

Troooper Alejandro Goez, a spokesman for the State Police, said Samuel Wilson, 29, of Highlands, received summonses for reckless driving, unsafe lane change, failure to wear a seat belt and following too closely after his Honda Pilot hit the guard rail around 1:50 p.m. as he headed west.

The cause of the crash into the guard rail remained under investigation, according to Goez, who said both drivers were very lucky.

Wilson was hospitalized with serious injuries at Helene Fuld Medical Center in Trenton. The driver of a Nissan Pathfinder was also hospitalized for non-life threatening injuries at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in Hamilton.

The crash created a multi-mile delay in both directions as crews worked to clear the scene. Both lanes were cleared within an hour, according to Goez. Some of the local roads around Robbinsville and Allentown became slow with traffic trying to get around the crash scene.