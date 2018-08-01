Driver dies in crash with Monmouth County cop car

WALL — A driver was killed when a Monmouth County Sheriff's Office vehicle hit a car that turned onto Belmar Boulevard.

The driver and passenger in the Sheriff's Special Operations vehicle were not injured but the driver of the other vehicle died in the crash near Adrienne Road just before 2 p.m. according to State Police who are investigating the incident.

The crash closed Belmar Boulevard and created delays on Route 35 and New Bedford Road.

Township police and the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office's Serious Collision Analysis Response Team responded to the scene.

The identities of those involved in the crash was not disclosed.

