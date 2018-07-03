Driver catches wild Route 195 ride on video

TRENTON — A man who spotted a speeding, swerving driver on Route 195 followed the driver for 15 miles to make sure the person was caught by State Police.

The blue sedan was eventually stopped, and troopers found the driver with a syringe and heroin after a harrowing ride caught on dashcam video, according to NBC 4 New York.

Story continues below the video

John Barrett told NBC 4 he captured the wild ride last Friday afternoon on his dashcam on his ride home from work. He called State Police and stayed with the blue sedan as it sped along Route 195 at speeds of an estimated 100 mph, weaving in and out of traffic, swerving into the grass median, spinning around, and taking out a highway sign along the right side.

The footage also showed the driver also hit a white SUV in the left lane, knocking it into the grassy median.

Police told NBC 4 the driver was charged with several traffic violations and criminal charges.

