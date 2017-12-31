Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over Tonight!
The sign says it all!
Please party responsibly, tonight.
Seriously!
Don’t drink and drive. It sounds trite, but it’s true!
Find space on a couch.
Get a room.
Call a cab…(Uber and Lyft should have a BIG night).
Have a designated driver before you even start your night of revelry!
New Jersey’s men and women in BLUE will be looking out for YOU!
Take it easy…be SAFE!
Don’t be a part of the statistics quoted tomorrow morning, 1-1-18.
Make it a SAFE, Happy and Prosperous 2018!
