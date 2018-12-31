Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over, New Jersey

The sign says it all.

Don't Drink and Drive! (Craig Allen photo).

Please party responsibly, tonight.

Seriously!

Not tonight. Put it away... (Craig Allen photo)

Don't drink and drive. It sounds trite, but it's true.

Find space on a couch.

Get a room.

Call a cab...(Uber and Lyft should have a BIG night).

Have a designated driver before you even start your night of revelry!

Even a "cartoon" knows. (Craig Allen photo/screenshot).

New Jersey's men and women in BLUE will be looking out for YOU!

Take it easy...be SAFE!

Don't be a part of the statistics quoted tomorrow morning, 1-1-19.

Make it a SAFE, Happy and Prosperous 2019.