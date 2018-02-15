Dr. Oz says ‘Get the Flu shot!’

Both Judi and I are against getting the flu shot. We don't react well to it and don't believe we need it to stave off the flu. Plus it's efficacy is questionable every year. This year it seems that they've missed the mark again, seemingly justifying our reluctance to line up like sheep and get the shot.

While we had Dr. Oz on our show Thursday afternoon to talk about the Share Care app and health in general, we thought we'd ask the expert. He was so down to earth and so easy to talk to and he made a pretty good point, that if not for yourself, then you should get it for those around you that might be more vulnerable.

