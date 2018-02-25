Dozing driver fled scene after fatally hitting woman, cops say

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (BURLINGTON) — A Gloucester County man fell asleep at the wheel and fled the scene after fatally hitting a woman walking in the shoulder Saturday morning, police say.

The incident happened on near the intersection of Ganttown Road and Route 42, the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office said. Nicholas Jahn, 34, was arrested and faces several charges including second-degree vehicular homicide by falling asleep while driving, second-degree leaving the scene of a fatal crash, and third degree endangering a victim.

The charges stem from a crash that killed Jawana Wilcox, 44, who was found by a resident of the nearby Golden Luck Motel, the prosecutor's office said. It is believed that she was hit around 3 a.m. while walking to a bus stop near the motel, according to the prosecutor. A suitcase was found found at the scene, and an autopsy determined the cause of death to be blunt head trauma.

Jahn was arrested at his home on Saturday afternoon, according to the prosecutor's office. The Honda Pilot he was believed to be driving at the time of the incident was also found at the home.

"This joint investigation led to the apprehension of the driver of the hit-and-run vehicle within hours of this tragic incident," Gloucester County Prosecutor Charles J. Fiore said. "This investigation was a clear indication of the collaborative effort that exists between the GCPO and local police departments."

The incident is being investigated by the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office and the Washington Township Police Department.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Sunday whether Jahn had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

More From New Jersey 101.5

Contact reporter Adam Hochron at 609-353-5326 or Adam.Hochron@townsquaremedia.com