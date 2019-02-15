Dozens displaced by apartment building fires in Newark, Fort Lee
NEWARK — A two alarm fire sent flames shooting out the windows of a city apartment building on Friday, the second apartment fire in 12 hours.
Flames could be seen for miles from a two-story building on Sussex Avenue, fire officials told ABC 7 Eyewitness News. There were no reported injuries.
A massive fire at the five-story Linwood Park Cooperative Apartments in Fort Lee on Thursday afternoon was brought under control just before 10 p.m. Thursday, five hours after it started, fire officials told NorthJersey.com.
All 48 apartments in the 1950s-era building were destroyed, according to the report, as multiple floors in the building collapsed as a result of the fire. Investigators believe the fire started in the basement.
At least three firefighters were injured in the blaze.
Red Cross New Jersey opened a shelter at Fort Lee High School to assist those displaced by the blaze.
