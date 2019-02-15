Dozens displaced by apartment building fires in Newark, Fort Lee

NEWARK — A two alarm fire sent flames shooting out the windows of a city apartment building on Friday, the second apartment fire in 12 hours.

Flames could be seen for miles from a two-story building on Sussex Avenue, fire officials told ABC 7 Eyewitness News. There were no reported injuries.

A massive fire at the five-story Linwood Park Cooperative Apartments in Fort Lee on Thursday afternoon was brought under control just before 10 p.m. Thursday, five hours after it started, fire officials told NorthJersey.com .

All 48 apartments in the 1950s-era building were destroyed, according to the report, as multiple floors in the building collapsed as a result of the fire. Investigators believe the fire started in the basement.

At least three firefighters were injured in the blaze.

Red Cross New Jersey opened a shelter at Fort Lee High School to assist those displaced by the blaze.

