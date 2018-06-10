Doyle’s Outing at Popcorn Park

I went to Popcorn Park (many people call it a zoo, but it is a refuge for all sorts of animals) and took a few pictures.

All of the animals were rescued from some sort of undesirable situation, whether they were exploited, abused, or owned illegally. It is not as big as major zoos like Philadelphia’s or even the Turtle Back Zoo in Essex County, but it is a nice trip nonetheless.

As you can tell from the pictures, they house a wide variety of animals, some of which I couldn’t get pictures of (especially the lions). You can buy a box of popcorn or a bag of peanuts and feed most of the animals (the bears apparently particularly like peanuts). It doesn’t take all day to experience it and it is worth the trip to the Pine Barrens to see it.