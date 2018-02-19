Doyle tries out a new lifehack — The flammable potato chips test

Let's say your lost in the woods. Your phone is dead and you have no point of reference. You're going to be trapped in the wilderness for a long time. What will you do to keep warm once nightfall hits?

Well, if you happen to have an extra bag of potato chips lying around, you are in luck. I found this lifehack online over the weekend but I had a hard time believing it. I simply had to try it for myself.

Sure enough, it works! Both the potato chips AND Dorito's ignited. Though the plain potato chips seemed to ignite way faster and easier.

