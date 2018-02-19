Doyle tries out a new lifehack — The flammable potato chips test

Let's say your lost in the woods. Your phone is dead and you have no point of reference. You're going to be trapped in the wilderness for a long time. What will you do to keep warm once nightfall hits?

Well, if you happen to have an extra bag of potato chips lying around, you are in luck. I found this lifehack online over the weekend but I had a hard time believing it. I simply had to try it for myself.

Sure enough, it works! Both the potato chips AND Dorito's ignited. Though the plain potato chips seemed to ignite way faster and easier.

More from New Jersey 101.5

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter

Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: lifehacks, Newsletter
Categories: Deminski & Doyle, Featured Videos, Talking About ...
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top