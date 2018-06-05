Doyle is in search of good spaghetti sauce in a jar

I know many of you will scoff at the mere notion that pasta sauce that came out of a jar could be any good; I’m sure you think it is an oxymoron. I like to eat pasta, but I am not of Italian descent, so I don’t have “Nonna’s Super Secret Sunday Gravy Recipe” to make like a lot of you do.

So, with the help of Dennis Malloy, I have been sampling some jarred sauces (pictured). Some are better than others (I particularly like La Fede and the Rao’s Vodka Sauce), but I still don’t feel like I’ve found “the one”. Short of being adopted by an Italian family, I feel like I need to keep looking. Go ahead and call me names, tell me that jarred sauce is heresy, but I am a simple man looking for a simple solution.