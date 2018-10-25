DOVER — After a massive fire leveled several buildings and left dozens of people homeless, the surrounding community has rallied to help their neighbors, so much so that the best thing people can do to help now is to donate gift cards.

The fire started Monday afternoon in the basement of Barry's Luncheonette and quickly spread to nearby buildings. By the time the fire was brought under control, six businesses and 10 apartments were destroyed, while three more businesses and six apartments were damaged, according to the Morris County Prosecutor's Office.

The prosecutor's office estimated around 80 people have been left either temporarily or permanently displaced. Some are being provided shelter by the Red Cross, while others are staying with friends or family. The prosecutor's office estimated more than 50 agencies worked to bring the fire under control and deal with the aftermath.

The town is seeking gift cards in the $20-$25 range that can be used at local stores such as Walmart, Target or Sears. Visa or Master Card gift cards in similar denominations are also an option. Anyone wishing to donate a gift card should bring them to the Community Center at 37 N. Essex St. between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.

In addition to accepting donations of gift cards, the Dover Rotary Club has started a GoFundMe . On the page the club said the money will be given to "the families and businesses so that they can get back on their feet. The fundraising page was started on Wednesday and has already raised more than $4,000 out of a $10,000 goal.

More From New Jersey 101.5