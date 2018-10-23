DOVER — Firefighters had yet to bring a seven-alarm fire under control early Tuesday morning. The fire destroyed six businesses and displaced at least 100 people in Morris County.

The fire, fed by natural gas, broke out in the basement of Barry's Luncheonette on Warren Street in downtown Dover Monday night. Crews worked through the night into Tuesday morning to douse hot spots in the rubble of the collapsed buildings.

Fire officials told NBC New York at least five buildings collapsed and brought nearly 200 firefighters from 16 fire companies to help put out the blaze.

The American Red Cross helped the displaced residents, most of whom stayed with family and friends on Monday night. The town, on its Facebook page, said a small number of the displaced stayed at the Community Center. The town asked people to not keep bringing donations of items to help. Residents on Monday brought donations to help out those displaced by the fire.

Mayor James Dodd told NBC New York that the fire was also devastating to the downtown area where a renovation was underway to help local businesses.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this story.

