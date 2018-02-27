DOT report recommended return of red-light cameras

TRENTON — There were some good things that red light cameras did for drivers, according to a state Department of Transportation report that was never released after the test program was ended in 2014.

In 2009, red light cameras were allowed at 73 intersections in 25 New Jersey municipalities as part of a pilot program to see if they helped to prevent accidents.

The program ended after critics questioned the cameras' accuracy and fairness and painted them as cash-grab tools by local governments.

According to a never-released report obtained by NorthJersey.com, red light cameras helped to meet the program's goal of improving safety and modifying driver behavior.

The program reduced the number of crashes and associated costs, the DOT report claimed. The study calculated $8.2 million savings in crash-related health care and property damage costs.

"The department recommends that new legislation be enacted to continue the use of the program in New Jersey via an enhanced corridor-based program of limited time frame," the report said. The extension would have given the DOT a chance to work out the program's "myraid of lessons" learned from the pilot program.

