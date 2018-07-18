Don’t wait for hurricane season: Get ready NOW

It’s something most people don’t pay attention to. But now that it’s mid-summer, hurricane season is heating up and the odds of a powerful storm affecting the Garden State are on the rise.

In response, the New Jersey state website features a link to a hurricane survival guide, and you can also get it at ready.nj.gov.

According to Laura Connolly, spokeswoman for the state Office of Emergency Management, the idea of the guide is to create a place for the citizens of New Jersey and visitors to get information about hurricanes, including how to get your family ready for the unexpected.

“Even though there’s absolutely no threat right now to New Jersey of an impending hurricane we want people to be prepared now," she said.

“You know you’re not always together when disaster strikes, so there’s a great way and information for you to make a written plan for your family in case of emergency. We also have a step-by-step guide on how to build a hurricane kit. It’s a great checklist.”

Severe weather can be unpredictable.

“This means make sure you have an emergency kit in your car," she said. "Make sure that you have an emergency kit where you work."

She noted there are instances when people are forced to evacuate their homes without medication and important personal documents.

And don’t forget about Fluffy and Rover.

“Pets are family, too. Make sure you’re including them in all of your emergency plans.”

Connolly said the Hurricane guide also offers a register-ready link for those with special needs.

“That’s a great way for people to get registered and connected with their local emergency management personnel.”

She stressed nobody ever really thinks a hurricane is going to affect Jersey – until it actually happens.

“So really the bottom line is to always be prepared for all hazards.”