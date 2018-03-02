Don’t pray for Kevin Smith — The internet trolls will attack you

Well you can pray for Kevin Smith if you like, as long as you're not a famous Hollywood actor and don't tweet about it. I'm sure Kevin would appreciate it.

He goes to mass the day before he starts filming a new project and the day before it premieres. He grew up Catholic and does believe in God. Maybe actor Chris Pratt knew that or maybe Pratt just wanted to send his heartfelt wishes for a speedy recovery for our boy Kevin. Well, it didn't go so smoothly for Chris Pratt.

The Twitter trolls came out with a vengeance. Some of the more memorable quotes from the social media gutter included, "If you want to help, then actually help. Praying is just a way to feign helping so you don't have to go out of your way." "Is it part of your alleged deity’s master plan that Kevin had a heart attack?" "No. A doctor saved him. Not a spaghetti monster."

And on and on it went. Kevin Smith took to twitter at least a dozen more times to defend Pratt and tell the trolls to knock it off. By all accounts Kevin seems to be a great guy and is occasionally spotted at or near his store, Jay and Silent Bob's Secret Stash in Red Bank.

There was a time not long ago that the common belief was that religious people were judgemental, harsh, intolerant, condescending jerks. Sure there may be a few around, but by far the intolerant lefty's are the first to hurl the most vile disgusting criticism no matter what the circumstance is, as soon a someone dare's to think outside their modern orthodoxy.

I am not a religious person, but I have great respect for good people of all faiths. As I have great respect for good people of no faith. On whole, it seems the ones of faith may behave a little better cause they think/know a high power is watching. Let's hope that higher power is watching over our Kevin Smith!

More from New Jersey 101.5:

Dennis & Judi are on the air weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tweet them @DennisandJudi or @NJ1015 .