Don’t have sex in these 5 New Jersey towns!

If you’re looking for a hook up this weekend, before you get going be sure he or she is geographically desirable.

There are some towns in New Jersey where sexually transmitted diseases are spreading like wildfire.

There were 44,360 reported cases of syphilis, gonorrhea and chlamydia in 2016, which is about an 11 percent increase from 2015, according to a New Jersey 101.5 analysis of Department of Health statistics. (I bet you didn’t even know we analyzed those things!)

I think it’s important to note that there are some cities that show a marked increase in STDs, and some that show a decrease. So if you’re looking for safe sex stay away from these towns.

TOWNS W/ BIGGEST INCREASES

Trenton — 218 more cases

Camden — 158 more cases

Gloucester Township — 119 more cases

Jersey City — 103 more cases

Neptune Township — 90 more cases

Then again, if you’re looking for love you might feel safer in these towns which show decreases in STDs.

TOWNS W/ BIGGEST DECREASES



Howell – 42 fewer cases

Gloucester City – 25 fewer cases

East Orange – 25 fewer cases

Bound Brook – 22 fewer cases

Have fun and be safe!