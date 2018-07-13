Don’t eat the Honey Smacks! CDC extends Salmonella warning

WASHINGTON — The CDC issued its bluntest warning about eating Kellogg's Honey Smacks cereal and the threat of Salmonella contamination.

"Do not eat any Honey Smacks cereal, regardless of package size or best-by date," read the CDC's update about the Salmonella outbreak, which has grown to 100 reported cases since a recall was issued on June 14.

One additional case was reported in New Jersey for a total of four. The earlier reported cases were in Bergen, Gloucester, and Mercer counties, according to the state Department of Health.

The CDC's warning went so far as to warn against eating cereal that looks like Honey Smacks regardless of the brand or type.

Epidemiologic and laboratory evidence indicates that Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal is the likely source of this multistate outbreak, according to the CDC, which did not disclose the exact nature of the evidence.

"This investigation is ongoing and CDC will provide updates when more information is available," the CDC said in its warning.

Thirty people have been hospitalized because of the outbreak, but no deaths have been reported.

According to the CDC, most people infected with Salmonella develop diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps 12 to 72 hours after being exposed to the bacteria. The illness usually lasts four to seven days, and most people recover without treatment.

In some people, the diarrhea may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized. Salmonella infection may spread from the intestines to the bloodstream and then to other places in the body. In rare cases, Salmonella infection can cause death unless the person is treated promptly with antibiotics.

It affects children younger than 5 years of age, adults older than 65 years of age and people with weakened immune systems the most.

