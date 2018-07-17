Don’t do that to a bagel! What my listener almost told David Letterman

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day. Email

Last week, I went to the Tim Tebow press conference only to have my cell phone mess up getting the video. This led me to talking about "missed opportunities" ... which led to Emma calling in to talk about the time she almost got to tell David Letterman a story on his show.

She'd been do scared to tell Letterman the story — something she regrets to this day.

Now, after all this time, Emma finally decided to revealed how she worked in a bagelry to learn English ... and what happened.

"I should have done it because it was really funny," she said.

