Don’t be too eager to start gardening early this spring

A late start for springlike weather in New Jersey may be putting a "hold" on the planting plans of some New Jersey gardeners.

Ryk Suydam, president of the New Jersey Farm Bureau, says nursery greenhouses are "bursting at the seams" with spring offerings.

"The early stuff, especially for Easter, are things like daffodils and hyacinths and pansies. They are a little slower this year than we would like."

Spring gardeners might watch opening day for the Yankees, Phillies and Mets, playing on their greener-than-green, finely manicured baseball diamonds, while their backyards (and gardens) are still mostly brown and gray and leafless.

"The Mets and the Phillies, they just have bigger budgets than you and I do," he said. "I think that the lawns will come in. The bulb plants are coming in. The forsythia is going to blossom. We are just going to be put back a little bit by the weather, but it is all going to happen."

He understands spring gardeners are champing at the bit but he doesn't want anyone to buy plants and have them damaged by a night frost.

"Watch the weather. Listen to 101.5, get the weather, and bring them in if it is going to be harsh," he said.

Joe Cutter is the afternoon news anchor on New Jersey 101.5

