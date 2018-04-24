Don Jamieson and Joe Bublewicz with Trev in HEWYBL Flag Football Fundraiser

You know you need to laugh and you can do it May 5th at the Hightstown Fire House when we raise money for my sons' HEWYBL Flag Football League. See Emmy Award winning Don Jamieson who's album "Live and Hilarious" broke the Billboard top ten comedy charts. You may remember Jamieson as o-host of VH1's "That Metal Show" and SNY's "Beer Money." Along with Jamieson will be Joe Bublewicz , a local favorite who's been seen on Comedy Central and Sirius XM. Hosting will be the exceedingly handsome Steve Trevelise.