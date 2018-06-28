We had a pretty rough winter around here and it left some of the roads in shambles. The road crews have been busy paving and fixing numerous potholes and gauges in the roads. Well Domino's Pizza is all geared up to fix the roads , so your pizza doesn't get damaged en route to your house.

The only people who order Domino's are struggling college kids who don't know the area and transplants who moved here and don't know any better. God bless you for trying new stuff but this is New Jersey and A) I can't imagine the state, county or town and the unions there in, would allow you anywhere near a pothole. We got rules! And B) it's pizza, not a kidney en route to a transplant operation!