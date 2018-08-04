Dog scares burglar, who shoots into Morris home — sketch released

MORRIS TOWNSHIP — Authorities have released a sketch of a gunman who tried to break into a township home last Saturday night but was scared away by a family dog.

Police say a man tried to break through the rear of a home on Frederick Place about 8:15 p.m. last Saturday.

Before he could get far into the house, the armed burglar was chased by the dog.

The man fired a round at the dog but missed. The bullet, however, did pierce into the home. Nobody was injured.

The homeowner described the assailant as being about 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall, in his late 20s or early 30s, with hair that was short on the sides with one-inch twisted braids on top. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and a black backpack. Prosecutors on Friday released a sketch of the suspect based on the homeowner's description.

Police ask anyone who might be able to identify the culprit to call township police at 973-539-0777 or 973-326-7484.

