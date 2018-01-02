Dog and her puppies rescued from freezing cold in North Bergen

Three dogs found unattended in an industrial area of North Bergen (North Bergen Police)

NORTH BERGEN — Police and high school football players worked together to rescue three dogs from an industrial area.

It took officers along with members of the New Jersey Humane Society of West New York and volunteers from the North Bergen High School football team to capture the mother and her two puppies on New Year’s Eve.

Becky Burton, St. Hubert’s vice president of director of direct animal care, said that two of the dogs were easy to catch but the third was scared and a bit of a challenge to capture.

The German shepherd/Dalmatian mixes were taken to St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center, where they will be put up adoption. A vet will give the dogs an exam on Tuesday. An initial exam on Monday when they arrived at the center turned up no obvious wounds or medical issues.

Burton did not know how the dogs ended up in the industrial park.

Dogs have been rescued twice in the past week in the state.

Members of the Oaklyn Fire Department rescued a dog walking on Newton Creek behind a residence on Saturday. A golden retriever who fell into the ice of a pond at a Howell senior community was rescued last Thursday.

