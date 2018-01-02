Contact Us
Make My Homepage

Dog and her puppies rescued from freezing cold in North Bergen

By Dan Alexander January 2, 2018 1:25 PM
Three dogs found unattended in an industrial area of North Bergen
Three dogs found unattended in an industrial area of North Bergen (North Bergen Police)

NORTH BERGEN — Police and high school football players worked together to rescue three dogs from an industrial area.

It took officers along with members of the New Jersey Humane Society of West New York and volunteers from the North Bergen High School football team to capture the mother and her two puppies on New Year’s Eve.

Becky Burton, St. Hubert’s vice president of director of direct animal care, said that two of the dogs were easy to catch but the third was scared and a bit of a challenge to capture.

The German shepherd/Dalmatian mixes were taken to St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center, where they will be put up adoption. A vet will give the dogs an exam on Tuesday. An initial exam on Monday when they arrived at the center turned up no obvious wounds or medical issues.

Burton did not know how the dogs ended up in the industrial park.

Dogs have been rescued twice in the past week in the state.

Members of the Oaklyn Fire Department rescued a dog walking on Newton Creek behind a residence on Saturday. A golden retriever who fell into the ice of a pond at a Howell senior community was rescued last Thursday.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

Filed Under: | | Category: New Jersey News

Best of NJ101.5

Recommended For You

Best of the Web

Leave a Comment

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account created within our VIP network of sites on . To keep your personal information safe, we need to verify that it's really you. To activate your account, please confirm your password. When you have confirmed your password, you will be able to log in through Facebook on both sites.

Forgot your password?

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account on this site associated with . To connect your existing account just click on the account activation button below. You will maintain your existing VIP profile. After you do this, you will be able to always log in to http://nj1015.com using your original account information.

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

We're Almost There!

Please fill out the information below to help us provide you a better experience.

Continue and Activate

Log in to New Jersey Insiders

(Forgot your password?)

Not a member? Sign up here

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders

Register Now

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders quickly by connecting your Facebook account. It's just as secure and no password to remember!

Sign up to have exclusive New Jersey Insiders contests, events, coupons, presales, and much more delivered to you for FREE.

New Jersey 101.5 FM