“Turn a memorable night…into a night you’ll never remember! (Craig Allen photo).

All of us here at New Jersey 101.5 and nj1015.com hope that you have a HAPPY 2018!

But…FIRST…despite my on-air, and on-line, advice to party “responsibly…”

Do you find yourself needing a…hangover remedy?

Does one size really fit all partiers? (Craig Allen photo).

Try the “Hangover Hat” on for size!

Hmmmmm…a hat in a can… (Craig Allen photo).

Does it really work?

Lots of words…makes my head…HURT! (Craig Allen photo).

At this point, it may not matter…you’ll try anything, right?

What “remedies” have you discovered…that actually work?

Please feel free to share, and help ease the pain of your fellow listeners and readers!

And…yes…I found the “Hangover Hat”…

…at a liquor store.

Of course.