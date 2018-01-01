Contact Us
Make My Homepage

Do you need a “Hangover Hat” today, New Jersey?

By Craig Allen January 1, 2018 10:00 AM
"Turn a memorable night...into a night you'll never remember! (Craig Allen photo).
“Turn a memorable night…into a night you’ll never remember! (Craig Allen photo).

All of us here at New Jersey 101.5 and nj1015.com hope that you have a HAPPY 2018!

But…FIRST…despite my on-air, and on-line, advice to party “responsibly…”

Do you find yourself needing a…hangover remedy?

Does one size really fit all? (Craig Allen photo).
Does one size really fit all partiers? (Craig Allen photo).

Try the “Hangover Hat” on for size!

Hmmmmm...a hat in a can... (Craig Allen photo).
Hmmmmm…a hat in a can… (Craig Allen photo).

Does it really work?

Lots of words...makes my head...HURT! (Craig Allen photo).
Lots of words…makes my head…HURT! (Craig Allen photo).

At this point, it may not matter…you’ll try anything, right?

What “remedies” have you discovered…that actually work?

Please feel free to share, and help ease the pain of your fellow listeners and readers!

And…yes…I found the “Hangover Hat”…

…at a liquor store.

Of course.

Filed Under: | | Category: Talking About ... | Weekends

Best of NJ101.5

Recommended For You

Best of the Web

Leave a Comment

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account created within our VIP network of sites on . To keep your personal information safe, we need to verify that it's really you. To activate your account, please confirm your password. When you have confirmed your password, you will be able to log in through Facebook on both sites.

Forgot your password?

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account on this site associated with . To connect your existing account just click on the account activation button below. You will maintain your existing VIP profile. After you do this, you will be able to always log in to http://nj1015.com using your original account information.

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

We're Almost There!

Please fill out the information below to help us provide you a better experience.

Continue and Activate

Log in to New Jersey Insiders

(Forgot your password?)

Not a member? Sign up here

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders

Register Now

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders quickly by connecting your Facebook account. It's just as secure and no password to remember!

Sign up to have exclusive New Jersey Insiders contests, events, coupons, presales, and much more delivered to you for FREE.

New Jersey 101.5 FM