Do you carry anything for self-defense?

Bill Doyle photo

We were talking on the air the other day about things people carry in their cars that could be used as a weapon and someone mentioned pepper spray. It made me think about what my wife and 19 year old daughter would do if accosted in a dark parking lot.

My daughter goes to school and has her first job as a cashier at a local supermarket, which means some late nights going to her car alone. My wife also has a part time job (in addition to her full time one) that requires her to be alone in a parking lot. I felt ashamed that I had never thought about this before, so I hurried to the local big box discount store and bought them each a keychain pepper spray.

Now, I’m wondering if that is enough, but I don’t know what else I could get them. So, for all you women out there (and men, too, I guess), what do you keep on you for protection? Is pepper spray enough? How about a whistle or a stun gun, now that they are legal in New Jersey. What would you recommend? Let me know in the comments below.

