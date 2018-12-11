Do NJ voters secretly want to pay higher taxes?

You'd think that asking if rioters actually want higher taxes would be a crazy question to ask with an obvious 'no' answer. However, that's not the case in NJ, well at least if the 2017 election is any indicator.

Governor Phil Murphy was elected on a platform of raising taxes in the highest taxed state in the nation. The problem? More than three million eligible voters stayed home and did not cast a ballot. Same thing might happen on Tuesday December 11th.

That's right, the sneaky bureaucrats and political elite are holding bond referendum votes in nine towns across NJ asking voters to approve borrowing nearly a half a billion dollars. They'll tell you they need more classrooms, bigger cafeterias and more security. They'll tell you there isn't enough money from the state to cover the growing needs of the district. They'll tell you there is no other choice. But you know that is a lie. There is a choice. The choice is for you to vote 'no' and force them to prioritize spending with the money they already have.

Where's the good faith negotiation from the NJEA to discuss health care, pensions, administrative overlap and overhead? Crickets. They simply expect you and I to pay more every year. And they don't even share specific details on how the money will be spent in most cases.

I say, Vote 'NO'. #NotOneMoreDollar.

The question is: will enough taxpayers get out to vote down this next slap-in-the-face to hardworking New Jersey families? If not, it will be easy to conclude that NJ voters are just OK with ever-increasing taxes. Are you?

Here are the towns voting today :

North Bergen (Hudson County)

Ramsey (Bergen County)

Maple Shade (Burlington County)

Cherry Hill (Camden County)

Princeton (Mercer County)

Manalapan/Englishtown (Monmouth County)

Red Bank Regional HS (Monmouth County)

Plumstead (Ocean County)

Lakeland Regional HS (Passaic County)

