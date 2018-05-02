I’ve been wanting to post a link to this article for a long time now. Any time the subject comes up of whether or not dogs have feelings, I remember the wise words of the experienced Dog Trainer/Handler McDonald. I’m not going to go into it too much in my own words, because people hear it (or read it) more harshly when it comes from me. But suffice it to say that the long standing argument over whether or not animals have feelings and emotions is just that: a long standing argument. And unfortunately, the only ones who would be able to settle the dispute are the dogs. And since they don’t speak to us, we don’t know.