Disney Junior Play Zone is open and free at New Jersey mall

New Jersey families have a new spot to enjoy some Disney 'magic' that's free and close to home. The all-new Disney Junior Play Zone at Menlo Park Mall has activities (best suited for toddlers through early grade school) themed to some of the franchise's current hit shows.

Located on the mall's upper level next to Nordstrom, the Play Zone also has comfort features for caregivers, like a single-stall family bathroom, mobile device charging stations and space for strollers. The space includes decor from Disney Junior shows including “Mickey and the Roadster Racers,” “Vampirina,” “Muppet Babies,” “Puppy Dog Pals,” and adapted series, “Fancy Nancy.”

It's just the fourth Disney Junior Play Zone to open around the U.S. and is similar to the first in Texas . You can video of that spot below.

