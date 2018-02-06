Dirty Dancing songwriter weighs in on Eli- Odell video

No one puts Eli in the corner! Among the millions of people watching Eli Manning and Odell Beckham Jr recreate the famous scene with Baby and Johnny from Dirty Dancing was Franke Previte who co-wrote the iconic "I've Had The Time Of my Life". We spoke about it Monday night on New Jersey 101.5.

"I didn't know that Eli was going to do the lift scene, I almost fell off the couch," says a laughing Previte who watched with his "lady" singer Lisa Sherman. Franke had no idea what the commercial was going to be about but was told that it was going to happen at the end of the third quarter and that it was going to be an "NFL commercial celebrating the NFL."

"When I see them go into the dance I'm like 'you're kidding me Eli's dancing?' And then to top it all off, the lift scene blew me away. I cracked up." How does Franke compare Eli-Odell to the original Dirty Dance scene with Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze? "I would say 'Don't quit your day gig.'"

If by chance you missed it, the NFL network will be playing it for the next month. Or you can watch it below.

