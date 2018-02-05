Dilly Dilly Eagle fans. This Bud’s for you!

Not only did the Philadelphia Eagles win the Super Bowl but their right tackle, Lane Johnson, wants to buy you a beer!

It all started back in August when Johnson offered to buy everybody a beer if the Eagles won the Super Bowl.

Then Bud Light took the handoff and ran with it...

And now that the Eagles have won the Super Bowl, the brewer is making good by pouring free beer for fans 21 or older at various bars along the Super Bowl parade route.

The parade takes place on Thursday.

