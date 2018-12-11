Digital life varies across New Jersey
According to the ALICE report (Asset Limited Income Constrained Employed) and reported by NJSpotlight.com, where you live in New Jersey influences the amount of technology in your life, with inner cities and rural areas lagging behind the suburbs when it comes to computer ownership and internet access.
For the whole state, 89% of households had a computer (including desktops, laptops, tablets, and smart phones) at home; 82% had a laptop/desktop, 74% had a smart phone, and 57% had a tablet. Around 355,000 homes had none of those. For internet access, 83% of New Jerseyans can go online at home, but in Perth Amboy, Trenton, Camden, Lakewood, Salem, and Bridgeton that number is around 60%. In 17 communities in the north and central parts of the state the number of internet households approaches 95%; internet access includes dial-up, DSL, cable, satellite, or a cellular plan.
The report goes on to point out that cost is a big factor in the disparity. In households earning $20,000 or less, 47% do not have internet access at home while only 5% of households with incomes of $75,000 or more lack internet. Those with lower rates of access to technology find themselves at a disadvantage when it comes to things like filling out job applications online or doing research online for homework.
More from New Jersey 101.5