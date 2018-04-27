Diet Day 3 ends without (major) incident…a little blood though

They did it. News girl Jen, Producer Kristen and Sales guy Phil, our colleagues at NJ 101.5, took on a three day challenge to lose ten pounds in three days.

The "Military Diet" consisted of vegetables, crackers, hot dogs and canned tuna. Hmm...not exactly a gourmet selection. The good news is they all survived, stayed in a relatively good mood throughout and actually dropped some pounds toward their goal.

Not quite ten, but the diet seemed to work better than they expected. The problem? Headaches, light headed and starving for 72 hours! There was a little blood as well...lemme let Jen explain that part in her own words...

