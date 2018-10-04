Did this nameless woman walk to NJ all the way from west coast?

NORWOOD — Police in Bergen County are trying to figure out the identify of a woman who has been unable to identify herself beyond some cryptic clues.

Borough police found the woman walking on Livingston Street on Tuesday and sought the public's help identifying her. Now the State Police have gotten involved.

She told officers that she was involved in a crash in the state of Washington a year ago and has been walking ever since. She also told police that she is a veteran who may have served in Bosnia.

The blue-eyed woman is believed to be in her 40s or 50s and weighs about 160 pounds, according to police.

A missing-persons list posted by the Washington State Patrol did not show any person who looks like the woman found in Norwood.

Another missing-persons website for Washington includes a middle-aged, blonde, blue-eyed woman who went missing in November but police in Tacoma said Thursday that they are confident that the Norwood woman is not the same formerly missing person.

Police are asking anyone with information about the woman to call the Norwood Police Department at 201-768-0850. Information can be submitted anonymously.

More From New Jersey 101.5