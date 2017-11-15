Did the God who made Mozart make Snoop Dogg? Jim on modern music

Jim Gearhart has a very simple theological question:

"Did the same God who made Mozart make Snoop Dogg?" Jim asks on the latest installment of the Jim Gearhart Show podcast, available here as well on iTunes and Google Play. Is that possible? And if so, what the hell was he thinking about?"

It's an understatement to say Jim's not impressed with today's popular music. He remembers the days of Ray Charles — a man whose hearing was so acute, Jim was told upon meeting the legend, he could fly the plane he'd come in on despite being blind. He recalls Charles being the "soul of graciousness" when he had the honor of an introduction.

And he can't imagine his music heroes inspiring the sort of violence we saw earlier this month in Howell, when, as reported by the Asbury Park Press, "Attendees of a hardcore music festival beat security guards who tried to stop a man from moshing at GameChangerWorld on Route 9, township police said in a news release."

The Press recounts how security guards "lost teeth, suffered various head, facial and eye injuries, and at least one lost consciousness as a result of the fight." GameChangerWorld said it would address the incident with its security contractor.

"So … at a contemporary music concert, spastic jerking and twisting and writhing about to goat-gagging music is now the norm," Jim says.

That's it's just part of what Jim takes on in the latest installment of his podcast. Check out the full episode to hear the rest. And Email Jim at Jim@NJ1015.com.

— Townsquare Media staff

