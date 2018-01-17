Did Pep Boys scam you? Stores admits deceiving NJ customers

Thinkstock

NEWARK — Pep Boys, a leading automotive chain, is now the seventh company to settle claims with the state that it committed pricing violations in its stores.

Pep Boys, which has more than 40 locations around the state, was investigated on reports that the company sold items at prices higher than were listed or did not plainly show the prices of items, according to former Attorney General Christopher Porrino announced. He made the announcement just days before leaving office with the Christie administration.

“Retail shopping shouldn’t be a guessing game, with consumers forced to wait until an item is scanned at the register to find out how much it costs,” Porrino said. “We’re pleased that Pep Boys has agreed to comply with the law by providing New Jersey consumers with the accurate pricing information they need to comparison shop and make informed decision on how to spend their money.”

Jewish man wanted Sabbath off - now Advance Auto owes him $10K

As part of the settlement, the company agreed to implement a program to better monitor its pricing, conduct regular audits of its pricing, and keep a log of audits that are conducted. A corporate compliance coordinator will also be named to oversee the program.

Porrino said the items that had issues with pricing ranged from air fresheners to wheel cleaners, and that a Piscataway store had overcharged some customers for unneeded work.

As part of the settlement, Porrino said the company will reimburse six customers a total of more than $2,500 for the repairs that were done.

Pep Boys will also pay a $60,000 fine and reimburse more than $16,000 in attorney and investigative costs.

More From New Jersey 101.5

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

Contact reporter Adam Hochron at 609-359-5326 or Adam.Hochron@townsquaremedia.com