Contact Us
Make My Homepage

Did Pep Boys scam you? Stores admits deceiving NJ customers

By Adam Hochron January 17, 2018 2:07 PM
110897894
Thinkstock

NEWARK — Pep Boys, a leading automotive chain, is now the seventh company to settle claims with the state that it committed pricing violations in its stores.

Pep Boys, which has more than 40 locations around the state, was investigated on reports that the company sold items at prices higher than were listed or did not plainly show the prices of items, according to former Attorney General Christopher Porrino announced. He made the announcement just days before leaving office with the Christie administration.

“Retail shopping shouldn’t be a guessing game, with consumers forced to wait until an item is scanned at the register to find out how much it costs,” Porrino said. “We’re pleased that Pep Boys has agreed to comply with the law by providing New Jersey consumers with the accurate pricing information they need to comparison shop and make informed decision on how to spend their money.”

Jewish man wanted Sabbath off - now Advance Auto owes him $10K

As part of the settlement, the company agreed to implement a program to better monitor its pricing, conduct regular audits of its pricing, and keep a log of audits that are conducted. A corporate compliance coordinator will also be named to oversee the program.

Porrino said the items that had issues with pricing ranged from air fresheners to wheel cleaners, and that a Piscataway store had overcharged some customers for unneeded work.

As part of the settlement, Porrino said the company will reimburse six customers a total of more than $2,500 for the repairs that were done.

Pep Boys will also pay a $60,000 fine and reimburse more than $16,000 in attorney and investigative costs.

More From New Jersey 101.5

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

Contact reporter Adam Hochron at 609-359-5326 or Adam.Hochron@townsquaremedia.com

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter

Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: Category: Money & Business | New Jersey News

Best of NJ101.5

Recommended For You

Best of the Web

Leave a Comment

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account created within our VIP network of sites on . To keep your personal information safe, we need to verify that it's really you. To activate your account, please confirm your password. When you have confirmed your password, you will be able to log in through Facebook on both sites.

Forgot your password?

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account on this site associated with . To connect your existing account just click on the account activation button below. You will maintain your existing VIP profile. After you do this, you will be able to always log in to http://nj1015.com using your original account information.

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

We're Almost There!

Please fill out the information below to help us provide you a better experience.

Continue and Activate

Log in to New Jersey Insiders

(Forgot your password?)

Not a member? Sign up here

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders

Register Now

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders quickly by connecting your Facebook account. It's just as secure and no password to remember!

Sign up to have exclusive New Jersey Insiders contests, events, coupons, presales, and much more delivered to you for FREE.

New Jersey 101.5 FM