Developer bans legal firearms for tenants in Newark

A real estate developer in New Jersey has notified residents that their legal firearms are no longer welcome. The tenants have been warned that possessing a legal firearm in the building will result in eviction!

Alexander Roubian, from New Jersey's Second Amendment Society, joined me on the morning show to discuss the ramifications of such a policy. As you can read in his statement and hear from our conversation, this misguided policy will only deny law abiding citizens their constitutional right to protect themselves while potentially inviting criminals to prey on the defenseless tenants.

We also discussed the possible racist result of the policy given that the incomes and ethnicity in this Newark complex area largely people of color. We haven't seen similar policies promoted in other less diverse communities...I also had a chance to speak with Alexander about this issue last week on Chasing News.

His organization is looking into legal options. Stay tuned...more to come.

